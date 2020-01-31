Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,376,313 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,029% from the previous session’s volume of 298,929 shares.The stock last traded at $0.98 and had previously closed at $0.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on DYNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.58.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Dynatronics worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

