e-Gulden (EFL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $31.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $924,628.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,936,526 coins and its circulating supply is 17,114,135 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

