Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Down 10.5% in January

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,300 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

EGBN traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $43.87. 16,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,706. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGBN shares. BidaskClub cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 84.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.