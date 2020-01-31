easyJet’s (EZJ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Commerzbank boosted their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,401.95 ($18.44).
LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,377 ($18.11) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,442.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,208.03. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
