easyJet’s (EZJ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Commerzbank boosted their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,401.95 ($18.44).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,377 ($18.11) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,442.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,208.03. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.