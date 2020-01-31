Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.61

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and traded as high as $12.68. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 6,357 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,471,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 33,602 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,470,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

