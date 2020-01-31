Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.61

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.61 and traded as high as $12.68. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 6,357 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.
About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
