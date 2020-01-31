eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of eBay in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. 479,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,437,259. eBay has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 6,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in eBay by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,608 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 62,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

