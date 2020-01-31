eBay’s (EBAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their buy rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of eBay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of eBay from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.38.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $33.56. 18,539,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,509,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. eBay has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

