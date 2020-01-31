ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ECN. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ECN Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.42.

Shares of TSE:ECN traded up C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$5.60. 420,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,703. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$3.75 and a 1-year high of C$5.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.62.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

