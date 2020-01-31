ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ECN. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ECN Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.42.
Shares of TSE:ECN traded up C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$5.60. 420,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,703. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$3.75 and a 1-year high of C$5.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.62.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.
