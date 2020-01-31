Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 500.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 41,668 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 234,839 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 50,492 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 32,890 shares during the period. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BUD opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $73.57 and a 52 week high of $102.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.58. The company has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

