Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.15-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.15-6.40 EPS.

NYSE EW traded down $14.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,052. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $163.08 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.63.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.38.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total transaction of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.