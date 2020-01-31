Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.70 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.15-6.40 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $14.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,140,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,052. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $163.08 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.38.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $1,265,419.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,266.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,091,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,757.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,675 shares of company stock worth $31,530,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.