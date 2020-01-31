eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Raised to $135.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Shares of eHealth stock traded down $7.84 on Tuesday, hitting $105.16. 790,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,199. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 362.63 and a beta of 1.16. eHealth has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In related news, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $13,440,919. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2,002.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in eHealth by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,490,000 after acquiring an additional 127,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in eHealth by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in eHealth by 655.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 114,015 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

