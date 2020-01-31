Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 113.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $20,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 67.1% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,015,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 189.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,092,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 204.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,845 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth approximately $57,753,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Elastic by 344.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 634,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,388,000 after purchasing an additional 491,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,244. Elastic NV has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.51 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $760,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,286,243.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,901,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 503,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,338,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,431 shares of company stock worth $9,068,142 over the last ninety days. 35.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.43.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.