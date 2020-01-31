Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ESLT. BidaskClub downgraded Elbit Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Elbit Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Shares of Elbit Systems stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.48. 77 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,208. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.85. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $167.75.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 248.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.
