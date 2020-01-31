Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ESLT. BidaskClub downgraded Elbit Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Elbit Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of Elbit Systems stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.48. 77 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,208. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.85. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 248.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.