Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Given “Sell” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sell rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EGO. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eldorado Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC set a $9.80 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.08.

EGO stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 109,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,824. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 44.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $172.26 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

