Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.19.

NASDAQ:SOLO remained flat at $$2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. 328,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,112.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.