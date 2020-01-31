Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.93-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.152-1.152 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.65-4.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA stock traded down $3.72 on Friday, hitting $107.92. 6,995,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,228. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $114.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.