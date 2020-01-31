Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.65-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15-5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.88.

Shares of EA traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.92. 6,995,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.94. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $114.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

