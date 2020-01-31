Elysium (ELS) Market Cap Reaches $1,192.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00756578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007105 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00032902 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Elysium Profile

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

