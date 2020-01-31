Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.76% of SVMK worth $18,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SVMK by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in SVMK by 356.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SVMK by 921.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 100,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $2,010,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 334,529 shares of company stock worth $6,484,006. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

SVMK stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SVMK Inc has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. On average, analysts expect that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

