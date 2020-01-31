Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 208.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.33% of Boston Beer worth $14,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $394.00 to $448.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.52.

Shares of SAM opened at $362.43 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1 year low of $242.47 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $378.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $3,677,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,436 shares of company stock valued at $27,215,853. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

