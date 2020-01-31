Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 621,608 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,810,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,608 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 2.14% of Everi worth $24,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 3,013.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,994,000 after buying an additional 1,378,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 474.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 949,788 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Everi by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 841,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 502,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 163.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 728,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 452,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 82.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 435,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 196,613 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRI. ValuEngine cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73. Everi Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

