Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 9,730 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the period. Freshpet comprises about 2.0% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Freshpet worth $48,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 85.1% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

FRPT stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90. Freshpet Inc has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $67.60.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $65.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.37 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,879,667. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,966 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $270,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,139 shares of company stock worth $1,439,772 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

