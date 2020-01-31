Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Update

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,700 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 572,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 446.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 12.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Emerald Expositions Events by 12.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 42,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Emerald Expositions Events presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.44. 349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,367. Emerald Expositions Events has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

