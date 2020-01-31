Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 29,558 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,558 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems comprises 1.1% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.73% of Mercury Systems worth $27,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,012,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 899.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 38,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,445,000 after acquiring an additional 149,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.79. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $428,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,506,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,563. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

