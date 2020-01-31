Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stock Position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,761 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.81% of Moelis & Co worth $15,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,430,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the third quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 570.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 206,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $36.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.15 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 15,776 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $557,366.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 4,797 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $173,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

