Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Grows Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65,310 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.43% of Urban Outfitters worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 73.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,670,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,172 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,099,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 954,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after buying an additional 505,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 672,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

URBN stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

