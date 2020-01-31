Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $42.92 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics comprises about 1.8% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.63% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $42,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1,910.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1,774.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,101,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,508,000 after buying an additional 1,042,969 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,911,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 48.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,006,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 329,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 924,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,472,000 after acquiring an additional 234,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Shares of HZNP opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 9,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $331,159.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,335.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $129,392.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,888 shares of company stock worth $4,413,598 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

