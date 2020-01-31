Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 284,180 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,180 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.36% of Forescout Technologies worth $20,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Forescout Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the third quarter worth $77,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth $216,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the third quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSCT stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.27% and a negative return on equity of 101.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $331,747.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,568 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Decesare sold 50,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $1,754,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,860,884.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,231 shares of company stock worth $8,296,871 in the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSCT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Forescout Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 target price on Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

