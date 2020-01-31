Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 288.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 57,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,556,145.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $352,212.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

