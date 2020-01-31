Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,963 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,330 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 336,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 76,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ESRT opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.