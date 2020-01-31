Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 8,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 3,178.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,042,298 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,010,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,492 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 674,739 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 287.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 92,477 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 429.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,172 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 119,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

EXK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 74,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,083. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $293.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.17.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.50% and a negative net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

