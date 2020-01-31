Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Shares Down 21.9%

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares dropped 21.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, approximately 1,272,755 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 296,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

ELGX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endologix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. Endologix had a negative net margin of 58.24% and a negative return on equity of 99.62%. The business had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endologix, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endologix by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 77,388 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Endologix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endologix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endologix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endologix by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endologix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELGX)

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

