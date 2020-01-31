Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Shares Down 21.9%

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares dropped 21.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, approximately 1,272,755 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 296,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
ELGX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endologix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endologix by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 77,388 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Endologix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endologix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endologix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endologix by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Endologix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELGX)
Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.
