Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Enova International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Enova International stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,253. Enova International has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

