Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) updated its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.35-1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $328-348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.77 million.Enova International also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 4.53-5.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $25.04. 16,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,253. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. Enova International has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enova International will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Enova International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $600,104.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit