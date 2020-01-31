Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s stock price fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, 584,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,192,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enservco stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 323,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

