Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Shares Purchased by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 124.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,028 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 6.62% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

ETTX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,571. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.79.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

