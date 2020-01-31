Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.675 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Enviva Partners has a payout ratio of 144.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Enviva Partners to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 268.0%.

Shares of EVA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -200.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $157.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.40 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 13.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

