Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Robert B. Bazemore Sells 3,002 Shares

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $73,909.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $21.32 on Friday. Epizyme Inc has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Swann downgraded Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Epizyme by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Epizyme by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Epizyme by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

