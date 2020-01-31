Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Radiant Logistics worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 56,236 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 326,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 71,044 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 707,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 724,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 307,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 47,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.56 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

