Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $268,000 Position in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cosan by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cosan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its stake in Cosan by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 13,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Cosan by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cosan in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

CZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Cosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC cut shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cosan in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

CZZ opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. Cosan Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Cosan Ltd will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

