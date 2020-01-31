Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMS. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMS opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.59. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

