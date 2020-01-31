Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $234,000 Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,346,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.15.

JLL opened at $171.53 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $124.01 and a one year high of $175.99. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.11.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.79. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.