Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $257,000 Investment in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Petmed Express as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Petmed Express by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,407,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 143,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Petmed Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Petmed Express by 1,619.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 677,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 638,103 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Petmed Express by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 546,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Petmed Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PETS shares. Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Petmed Express in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petmed Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of PETS opened at $25.79 on Friday. Petmed Express Inc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $517.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.