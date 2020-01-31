EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Down 8.8%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shares were down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.09, approximately 9,945,965 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 8,394,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQT. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.62.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 211,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

