Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Progressive Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Progressive in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $5.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.11. The stock had a trading volume of 123,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,065. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 4,525.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

