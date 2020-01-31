Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SC. Stephens upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of SC stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 36.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 53.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 957.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

