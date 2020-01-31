Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.84-0.88 for the period. Equity Residential also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.59-3.69 EPS.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.16.

NYSE EQR traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $83.12. The stock had a trading volume of 160,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.28. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.04%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total transaction of $372,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $6,873,102.00. Insiders have sold 88,869 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

