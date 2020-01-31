Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 71.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $573,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 346.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,989 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 153.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 292,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 177,342 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 15.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.16.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total value of $372,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 88,869 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,690. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.47. 31,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.49. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 65.04%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.