Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.59-3.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.63. Equity Residential also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.84-0.88 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.16.

Shares of EQR traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,940. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.49. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.04%.

In related news, Chairman Samuel Zell sold 81,300 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $6,873,102.00. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 4,275 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.16, for a total transaction of $372,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,869 shares of company stock worth $7,512,690. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

